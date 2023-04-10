The U.S. Congress left Washington, D.C. for its annual two-week Easter recess on March 30, not to return until April 17. Prior to their departure, House Republicans passed an energy package that has zero chance of moving in the Democrat-controlled Senate. The GOP also has yet to offer its own federal budget proposal in response to the one released by President Biden on March 9, causing the White House to attack the party and refuse to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to discuss the looming debt-ceiling crisis.

Senate Democrats, for their part, seem more inclined to spend their time moving the administration’s nominees with little serious discussion over addressing the critical issues facing industry, such as the requirement to capitalize Research-and-Development expenses. So far, this Congress has sent three measures to President Biden’s desk, one of which he vetoed. This means that of the 3,624 bills introduced since January 3, 2023 in the U.S. House and Senate, only two are now law. The likely outcome for this Congress is that lawmakers wait for the must-pass legislation, such as one funding the federal government, and then seek to load it up like a Christmas tree.

This year, finding agreement on bipartisan legislation will be a tough hunt for even the biggest fans of the Easter Bunny.