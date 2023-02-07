Consider this a public service announcement. Prior to filing your OSHA Section 300A forms electronically by the March 2, 2023, deadline, filers must set up a new Injury Tracking Application (ITA) account with Login.gov. Under changes announced in October 2022, companies must have both an ITA account and a Login.gov account to access the electronic Form 300A application. Login.gov is the federal government's new “one account” access for their government applications. OSHA stated in a notice that “all current and new account holders must connect their ITA account to a Login.gov account with the same email address to access the application for the 2023 collection of Calendar Year 2022 Form 300A data.”

Manufacturing establishments, along with select other industries, with more than 20 employees must submit injury and illness summary (Form 300A) data to OSHA electronically by March 2, 2023. This is just a friendly note to avoid last-minute filing surprises. OSHA is proposing to finalize a rule this spring that would expand requirements for establishments with 100 or more employees to also file electronically once a year OSHA Forms 300 and 301, in addition to 300A. For more information and a tutorial on creating needed accounts, visit: https://www.osha.gov/injuryreporting.