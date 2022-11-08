While Election Day might feel like Groundhog Day to some, the candidates and issues on the ballot today, November 8, will affect the future of every business. Your vote is not just for Republicans or Democrats, but for the policy an individual may champion once in office.

All 435 members of the U.S. House are up for election this year, with 35 of 100 Senate seats in contention. Most agree this is a tight election, although House Republicans are already measuring the drapes as they expect to take control of that lower chamber from Democrats. GOP promises of making the Trump tax cuts permanent will fail to generate the 60 Senate votes needed, but we could see some bipartisan action on workforce training and apprenticeships in the next U.S. Congress convening Jan. 3, 2023.

If the GOP wins one or both chambers, tensions in Washington, D.C. will certainly increase with any bipartisanship still left grinding to a halt. We do have a saying here in town, though: If you can’t legislate it, regulate it, and we anticipate a busy two years over at EPA, OSHA and other agencies that will step up their rulemaking and enforcement. If you’re looking for signs on election night, follow the Senate races in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. However, we may not have the final results in that final race until after December 6, possibly giving Americans weeks of waiting for a Georgia runoff election. Maybe this is Groundhog Day after all.

Regardless of your party affiliation, please vote today. Every ballot makes a difference.