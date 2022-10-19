On October 12, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced it will open an electronic portal on November 15 to accept public input about the effectiveness of the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports. The federal government is taking this step as part of the required four-year review of the tariff actions in the Section 301 investigation initiated by the previous administration to counter China’s intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer.

The USTR is seeking public comments to consider the effectiveness of the actions in achieving the objectives of the investigation, what other actions Washington could take and the effects of the actions on the U.S. economy, including consumers. The USTR said it will release more details, including a list of questions for commenters to answer, on November 1. We already have an indication of what they’ll want to see, however, including what other actions “would be more effective in obtaining the elimination” of China’s actions and the effects of the action on small businesses.

Comments are due to the USTR by January 17, 2023, and could lead to the lifting of some of the 25% or 7.5% tariffs on over 10,000 Chinese imports. Supporters and opponents of the tariffs should consider preparing comments to the USTR on the tariffs and can review the notice here: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2022-10/4%20year%20review%20FRN.pdf.