Hardness testing determines the success of the heat-treatment procedure and the material’s response to that heat treatment. The results of a hardness test can indicate:

If the heat treatment was successful

Possibly the cause of a failure

Other mechanical properties of the metal

Whether or not the metal is in a condition that will ensure its functionality

A comparison to other hardness values

It is most important that the test is conducted in the appropriate and accurate manner in order to achieve “real results.” The preparation of the metal surface for hardness testing is as important as conducting the test itself. The surface preparation of the metal to be tested is what we will focus on in this multi-part blog.

Typical hardness tester





Metal Surface Preparation

The heat-treatment process or pre-condition of the metal will determine the surface condition to be tested. The metal can be in a condition of having:

Surface oxide formation (scale)

Surface decarburization (loss of surface carbon due to unstable processing conditions)

No surface decarburization

Carburization

Nitriding

Other surface treatments

Fig. 1. Methods of hardness testing