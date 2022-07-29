Safety in the workplace regarding heat treatment connects each and every person who works in either a captive or a commercial shop. We all have an obligation to one another to minimize the risk of accidents and injuries (no matter how minimal or extensive that injury might be).

Housekeeping

Housekeeping is a relatively easy subject to address. It is strongly suggested, especially when dealing with salt baths, that you consider a daily routine for floor cleaning. The following should also be considered:

Demarcation lines should be painted around furnace equipment, stacking areas for baskets and trays, and unload areas.

Demarcation lines should be painted around process-enrichment gas bottles.

Demarcation lines should be painted around external bulk gas storage areas for easy access for de-livery vehicles.

Define the receiving area as a dispatch/pickup area.

When operating salt baths, ensure that the salt storage area is very secure and under lock and key.

Quenching mediums should be stored in a secure area and (if quenching oil) well away from any heat source.

All “No Entry” and “Emergency Exit” signs should be clearly identified, including notices to follow to the nearest emergency exit.

Fig. 1 shows two areas that this blog will address.