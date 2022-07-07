The cause of the retained austenite can be attributed to the following conditions:

  • Quenching from too high of an austenitizing temperature
  • Quenching into too slow of a quench medium (slack quench)
  • Excessive surface carbon in a carburized steel

070722-fig3.jpg

Fig. 3. The interior components of a Rockwell hardness-testing unit


There are two remedies for the decomposition of a retained-austenite condition. The first is to cryogenically treat the steel, followed by tempering when the steel is back at room temperature. The second method is high-temperature tempering.

Another condition can be that of “spotty hardness,” which is hard and soft spots on the surface of the steel. This could be caused by the following:

  • Vapor pockets during the quench
  • Soot, if the furnace atmosphere is not effectively controlled
  • Surface-chemistry changes if vacuum heat-treated

In the case of surface-chemistry changes, this could be caused by running the process at too low a vacuum level in relation to the austenitizing temperature. Outgassing of the surface elements could be occurring that would cause the change in surface chemistry.


070722-fig4.jpg

Fig. 4. Possible causes for low hardness responses to heat treatment