On October 4, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai gave a speech outlining the next steps the U.S. would take on trade policy related to China following an eight-month review. Since his inauguration in January, many in the business community began calling on President Biden to loosen the restrictions on some Chinese imports following the imposition of 25% and 10% tariffs by the previous administration. Much of the announcement came as little surprise to trade watchers in Washington, D.C. and the Biden administration announced it would continue to impose those tariffs on thousands of imports while working to press China to meet its commitments by purchasing more U.S. goods.

Of most interest, USTR published an official notice saying it will allow importers the chance to request an exclusion from paying the tariffs but limited the eligibility list to 549 products. Those seeking a temporary reprieve from the tariffs by filing an exclusion, or objecting to one, may do so October 12 through December 1, 2021. To view the list of eligible products or to learn more about the tariffs, click here.