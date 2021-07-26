Do you need motivated? Here's some quotes David Pye compiled that just might help.

  • One day all of your hard work will pay off. (author unknown)
  • Mistakes are proof that you are trying. (author unknown)
  • Teachers can open doors, but you must enter through the door yourself. (Chinese proverb)
  • You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. (Zig Ziglar)
  • The expert in anything was once a beginner. (Helen Hayes)
  • A man’s mind stretched by new ideas may never return to its original. (Oliver Wendell Holmes)
  • Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. (Albert Einstein)
  • Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. (Malcolm X)
  • We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do from learning the answer itself. (Lloyd Alexander)
  • Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever. (Mahatma Ghandi)