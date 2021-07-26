Do you need motivated? Here's some quotes David Pye compiled that just might help.
- One day all of your hard work will pay off. (author unknown)
- Mistakes are proof that you are trying. (author unknown)
- Teachers can open doors, but you must enter through the door yourself. (Chinese proverb)
- You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. (Zig Ziglar)
- The expert in anything was once a beginner. (Helen Hayes)
- A man’s mind stretched by new ideas may never return to its original. (Oliver Wendell Holmes)
- Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. (Albert Einstein)
- Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. (Malcolm X)
- We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do from learning the answer itself. (Lloyd Alexander)
- Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever. (Mahatma Ghandi)