My previous two blog posts discussed the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,000,000 on May 11, 2021 and other milestone patents. In this post, I discuss the remaining milestone patents.

U.S. Patent No. 4,000,000 was directed to a process for recycling asphalt aggregate compositions. The patent issued on December 28, 1976. The sole inventor was Robert Mendenhall.

Another milestone patent, U.S. Patent No. 3,000,000, was issued September 12, 1961, to Kenneth Eldredge. The patent was assigned to General Electric. It was directed to an automated system that translated letters, numbers and symbols to data-processing code.

U.S. Patent No. 2,000,000 was issued on April 30, 1935 for a vehicle wheel to increase the safety and longevity of pneumatic tires. The sole inventor was Joseph Ledwinka. The patent was assigned to the Edward G. Budd Manufacturing Co.

The one-millionth number U.S. utility patent was issued on August 8, 1911 to Francis H. Holton. The patent was directed to a vehicle tire that was intended to replace the pneumatic tire.

If you would like to learn more about any of these patents, you can look them up on USPTO website at www.uspto.gov. While you are there, you may want to look up U.S. Patent No. 6469 for a device to lift boats over shoals. It was invented by Abraham Lincoln, who is the only U.S. President to hold a U.S. patent.