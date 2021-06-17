My last blog discussed the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,000,000 on May 11, 2021. In the post, I discussed a few milestone patents. This post will discuss a few more.

U.S. Patent No. 8,000,000 was issued on August 16, 2011, to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. The first listed inventor was Robert Greenberg. The patent was directed to a visual prosthesis apparatus.

The previous milestone patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,000,000 was directed to a chemical process. The patent was issued on February 14, 2006, to E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company. The sole inventor, John O’Brien, invented a process for producing polysaccharide fibers.

Another milestone patent, U.S. Patent No. 6,000,000, was issued on December 7, 1999, to 3Com Corporation’s Palm Computing. The patent listed two inventors Jeffrey Hawkins and Michael Albanese. The patent was directed to an extendible method and apparatus for synchronizing multiple files on two different computer systems.

U.S. Patent No. 5,000,000 was directed to another chemical process. The patent was issued on March 19, 1991, to the University of Florida. Lonnie Ingram, Tyrrell Conway and Flavio Alterthum invented an innovative way to produce fuel ethanol.

The remaining milestone patents will be discussed in my next blog.