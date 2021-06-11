This is the second part of David Pye's series on surface treatments. Part 1 can be found here.

High-Temperature Thin-Film Hard Coatings

Deposition processes are able to improve the following:

Very high-temperature operating conditions

High wear-resistant conditions

Dimensional stability

Productivity and reduction of manufacturing costs

Types of Depositions

The two deposition methods of extreme hard coatings are chemical vapor deposition and physical vapor deposition. Be aware that these procedures require high-temperature metallurgical processing conditions.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) requires high temperature in the presence of a suitable gas. The metallic processing gas decomposes and releases the metallic deposition material onto the substrate metal (generally steel).

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) requires a metal vapor to be produced for the surface deposition. This will react with the component to form a gas that will form the hard surface coating.