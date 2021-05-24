On May 13, the Biden EPA rescinded yet another rule issued by the Trump administration that will lay the groundwork for them to further regulate manufacturers, utilities and other businesses that generate emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA). The reversal of the Cost-Benefit Analysis (BCA), finalized in December 2020 in the waning days of the Trump administration, formalized a process that limited factors the EPA could take into consideration when developing a cost-benefit analysis under the CAA. Under the Obama administration, the EPA factored indirect and co-benefits of increased regulation of industry. The Biden administration reversal of the more restrictive guidelines for regulators will allow the current EPA to issue new climate regulations using broader metrics to justify their expanded actions. The reversal paves the way for the EPA to more freely issue new regulations under the CAA that will affect a range of businesses from manufacturers and distributors to utilities and motor vehicles. Many expect the EPA to increase its regulatory activity this summer due to this action and recent court decisions reversing rules from the previous administration.