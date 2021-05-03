On April 28, the U.S. Senate began consideration of the Endless Frontier Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at China, global supply chains, and improving U.S. innovative and manufacturing competitiveness. Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), the bill includes $10 billion to establish regional technology hubs nationwide to serve R&D, entrepreneurship and manufacturing, invests over $2.4 billion in U.S. manufacturing and competitiveness and establishes a Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response Program. The legislation also grants the Directorate of the National Science Foundation authority similar to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the R&D arm of the Department of Defense. Movement in the Senate Finance Committee of the Endless Frontier Act follows a recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, a sweeping 280-page China-focused bill that addresses issues from unfair Chinese trade, government subsidies, forced labor, cybersecurity, Chinese investment in the U.S. and corruption. Senate Majority Leader Schumer indicated his intention to bring to the floor for a vote legislation to address China’s economic actions and to strengthen U.S. supply chains in the coming weeks.