On April 13, the Ozone Transport Commission (OTC), a multistate organization created under the Clean Air Act to advise the EPA on the ground-level ozone, held a hearing that could lead to stricter regulations of industrial boilers, cement kilns, tank farms and non-stationary sources such as trucks and engines. The OTC is a group of 12 Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states that does not have direct rulemaking authority but does make recommendations to the EPA in Washington, D.C., which can then become national policy.

In a virtual presentation to stakeholders, the Chair Stationary and Area Sources Committee said that in the context of buildings, heat pumps also reduce air-conditioning-related emissions and may be evaluated in a follow-on analysis but that the OTC should also develop technical information for new sectors, including Industrial, Commercial and Institutional Boilers (ICI). Many in Washington, D.C. do expect the EPA to possibly explore further regulation of industrial heating and cooling for efficiency and pollution standards. The OTC’s action is an effort to move beyond traditional nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions from power plants and look to other sources.