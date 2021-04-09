Reports surfaced the week of April 5 that Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh asked OSHA to further review its pending Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) prior to release. The ETS would impose binding guidance on employers related to COVID-19 and workplace safety requirements. On Jan. 21, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order directing OSHA to issue an ETS by March 15, if it deemed necessary. After passing of the deadline, sources in Washington indicated that the White House and interagency review process had begun, typically the final step prior to release of a new regulation. However, announcing the further delay the Labor Department stated that Secretary Walsh reviewed the proposed ETS and “determined that they should be updated to reflect the latest scientific analysis of the state of the disease.” It is not clear whether OSHA will move forward with a full ETS as intended, revise downward some requirements as the level of “emergency” recedes, or continue with its National Emphasis Program designation and new infectious-disease standards. In the interim, employers must continue to comply with a patchwork of state regulations, temporary rules at the city and county levels, and uncertainty if Washington will expand OSHA’s requirements. Many are hoping for further direction from OSHA in the coming weeks.