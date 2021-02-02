David Pye, our resident metallurgy specialist and blogger, put together a list of inspiring quotes about learning that he thought would be enlightening to his readers.

"I am always ready to learn. But I don't always like to be taught." (Sir Winston Spencer Churchill)

"You will learn at your best when you have something you care about and can get pleasure in being engaged in it." (Howard Gardner)

"Education is not a product – mark, diploma, job, money – in that order it is a process and a never ending one." (Bel Kaufman)

"Learning is not compulsory. But neither is survival." (W..Edwards Deming)

"All that I learned, I learned from books." (Abraham Lincoln)

"Education costs money. But so does ignorance." (Clous Maser)

"Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher." (Japanese proverb)

"A great teacher must be able to put himself in the place of those who find training hard." (Eliphas Levi)

"I don't believe in colleges and universities. I firmly believe in libraries, because most students do not have money for college. While I was younger and had no money, I went to the library twice per week for many, many years (and still do)." (Ray Bradbury).