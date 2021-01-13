David Pye, our resident metallurgy specialist and blogger, put together a list of inspiring quotes about learning that he thought would be enlightening to his readers.



"You teach your best what you most need to learn." (Richard Bach)

"I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship." (Louisa May Alcott)

"You don't learn to walk by following the rules! You learn by doing and falling over!" (Richard Branson)

"Learning never exhausts the mind." (Leonardo da Vinci)

"Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought after by diligence." (Abigail Adams)

"Formal education is a walk in the zoo! Informal learning is a walk through the savanna!" (Stephen W. Hart)

"We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do from learning the answer itself." (Lloyd Alexander)

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as though you were to live forever. Learn as much as you can." (M. H. Hardee)

"If you are a willing self-learner you will develop yourself." (Lila Gity Akita)

"The most powerful people are the ones who never stop learning." (Marjorie Dehere)