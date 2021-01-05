On January 5, 2021, the EPA continued its 11th hour rulemaking by releasing its “secret-science” policy, formally known as the “Strengthening Transparency in Pivotal Science Underlying Significant Regulatory Actions and Influential Scientific Information” rule. Pending for several years, the first-draft rule generated over 600,000 public comments, among the most in recent EPA history. The final rule requires researchers and others to disclose the raw data and other information and methodologies used to justify policymaking. The rule applies not only to significant regulatory actions but also to “influential scientific information” released. Business groups during the Obama administration had argued that the EPA used data not revealed to the public when creating significant new regulations impacting industry.