The U.S. Congress is moving a bill extending government spending for one more week to prevent a federal government shutdown until Friday, December 18 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Lawmakers hope the one-week delay will allow time to negotiate a COVID-19 relief package and a broader $1.4 trillion federal government-spending measure.

While bipartisan support exists for Paycheck Protection Program loans, sources indicate the sides remain far apart on a number of COVID-related provisions with Speaker Pelosi saying talks may continue past Christmas. A central point of disagreement is over Republican efforts to include business liability protection to address existing and pending lawsuits and government enforcement. The U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader told members yesterday to return to Washington on Tuesday, dismissing the chance of votes this weekend.