Thomas-joseph

Thomas Joseph is a patent attorney in Pittsburgh, Pa. He maintains a solo practice in all areas of intellectual-property law. He has been practicing since 2001. Before starting his solo practice, Joseph was the General Counsel of Grant Street Group, a financial software firm. At Grant Street Group, he managed the company’s patent litigation against its primary competitors in the online-auction markets for tax certificates, foreclosures, tax deeds and municipal bonds. Joseph received a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University.

You can contact him at www.joseph-iplaw.com.

A Postscript on “The,” “Tom Terrific” and “Taco Tuesday”

Experts Speak: Thomas Joseph
May 7, 2020
Thomas Joseph
No Comments
KEYWORDS intellectual property / patent law
Reprints

Earlier this year, I put together a series of blog posts on three sets of trademark applications directed to the marks “The,” “Tom Terrific” and “Taco Tuesday.” The three sets of trademark applications were rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). Since the deadline to respond to the rejections passed, I thought that it would be a good idea to report out what happened.

“The”

The Ohio State University submitted a response that included an extensive declaration from an assistant vice president of the university in an effort to show that the mark was not merely ornamental. The declaration indicated, inter alia, that the student body made it a practice to emphasize the word “the” when pronouncing the full name of the university. The declaration further described this practice as permanent part of the culture of the student body.

The USPTO accepted the argument, but suspended the application until another application for the mark “THE” by Marc Jacobs Trademarks, L.L.C. was either abandoned or registered. As indicated in my Feb. 20, 2020 blog, that application has priority over Ohio State University’s application.

“Tom Terrific”

Tom Brady abandoned the two trademark applications that were directed to the mark “TOM TERRIFIC” on Feb. 25, 2020. He did not respond to the outstanding Office Actions.

“Taco Tuesday”

LeBron James abandoned the trademark application that was directed to the mark “TACO TUESDAY” on March 12, 2020. He did not respond to the outstanding Office Action.

Blog Topics

Dan Herring - Heat Treatment

David Pye - Metallurgy

Dan Kay - Brazing

Debbie Aliya - Failure Analysis

George Vander Voort - Metallography

Thomas Joseph - Intellectual Property

Recent Comments

How about pressure of airflow impact on temperature uniformity?

1504986

Permandur 2V Heat Treatment of raw material Rods

stainless steel fasteners

Dew Point Meter

Thomas-joseph

Thomas Joseph is a patent attorney in Pittsburgh, Pa. He maintains a solo practice in all areas of intellectual-property law. He has been practicing since 2001. Before starting his solo practice, Joseph was the General Counsel of Grant Street Group, a financial software firm. At Grant Street Group, he managed the company’s patent litigation against its primary competitors in the online-auction markets for tax certificates, foreclosures, tax deeds and municipal bonds. Joseph received a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University.

You can contact him at www.joseph-iplaw.com.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.