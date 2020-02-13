David-pye-200px

David Pye is the owner and operator of Pye Metallurgical International Consulting, Saint Anne's on Sea, Lancashire, U.K. He has 25 years of practical experience in captive and commercial heat treatment, metallurgical laboratory operation and industrial furnace sales. He also has teaching experience on a very wide range of heat-treatment and metallurgical subjects.

He can be reached at pye_d@ymail.com

The Principles of Hardness Testing (part 1)

021919-Pye

Figure 1. Categorization of hardness test methods (courtesy of Pye Metallurgical Consulting)

February 13, 2020
David Pye
No Comments
KEYWORDS hardness testing / metallurgy
Reprints

What is hardness testing? Hardness testing is perhaps the most applied and widely used of all of the mechanical-testing procedures in order to define the quality of the heat-treatment procedure.

Hardness testing is a unique test method because it gives us an approximate comparison of other mechanical properties of the material being tested. There are correlations and comparisons of hardness to tensile strength. But these are only comparisons and should be seen only as comparisons.

Many definitions have been applied many times over a period of 1,000 years. The internationally accepted definition of hardness as it refers to the thermal transformation of metals is simply: “The resistance to permanent indentation.” Hardness testing can now be defined as a measurement of the resistance of a material to indentation by a fixed geometrical shape applied under a static and consistent load.

The indentation made by the constant-geometry indenter is measured either by depth or area. The two keys for accurate hardness testing are cleanliness (part and test machine) and squareness of the sample to the test indenter.

A known load is applied, but that load will vary according to the hardness scale and method being used to measure the resistance to indentation. Figure 1 shows the various hardness-testing methods of Brinell and Rockwell (macro), Knoop and Vickers (micro) and rebound tests (scleroscope).

Blog Topics

Dan Herring - Heat Treatment

David Pye - Metallurgy

Dan Kay - Brazing

Debbie Aliya - Failure Analysis

George Vander Voort - Metallography

Thomas Joseph - Intellectual Property

Recent Comments

Dew Point Meter

Dew Point Meter

business

Dew Point Meter

kindly share your expertise on deformation control....

David-pye-200px

David Pye is the owner and operator of Pye Metallurgical International Consulting, Saint Anne's on Sea, Lancashire, U.K. He has 25 years of practical experience in captive and commercial heat treatment, metallurgical laboratory operation and industrial furnace sales. He also has teaching experience on a very wide range of heat-treatment and metallurgical subjects.

He can be reached at pye_d@ymail.com

You must login or register in order to post a comment.