Solar Manufacturing designed, built and shipped a vacuum furnace to a company specializing in tool and die. The furnace, which will primarily be utilized to harden tool steels, is capable of operating temperatures up to 2400°F (1315°C). It features a graphite-insulated hot zone measuring 12 inches wide x 12 inches high x 18 inches deep and a load weight capacity up to 250 pounds.

The Mentor includes the SolarVac Essentials PLC-based control system with HMI/industrial PC utilizing Wonderware supervisory software for recipe storage, alarm management and data acquisition. The company has purchased a total of three furnaces from Solar Manufacturing, and this is their first Mentor.