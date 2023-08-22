International technology group Andritz supplied its first carbon-capture plant to the steel industry. The pilot plant started operating at voestalpine’s steel mill in Linz, Austria, in the second quarter of this year. The plant separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases resulting from ironmaking using an amine-based process designed by Andritz. The captured CO 2 is filled into large industrial gas bottles and delivered to an Austrian energy storage company that is investigating new ways of making it available for reuse in steel production.

The plant was ordered by the K1-MET metallurgical competence center, a research facility that works with companies to address issues such as energy efficiency and climate-neutral metal production. With its carbon-capture technology, Andritz supports companies in decarbonizing their operations and creates the basis for storage or further processing and utilization of CO 2 .