One of the largest service hardening plants in Spain has purchased a vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. The furnace on order, a Vector, will increase the company’s efficiency when hardening larger-dimension elements. It will join a machine park in which there is already one Vector vacuum furnace and a two-chamber furnace with an oil quench manufactured by SECO/WARWICK. The vacuum furnace will be equipped with options such as convection, directional cooling and isothermal quenching. According to SECO/WARWICK, it has a large working space measuring 35.5 x 35.5 x 47 inches (900 x 900 x 1,200 mm) with the capacity to adjust to an oversized load by utilizing the advantages of a circular heating chamber.

This Vector ordered by the hardening plant enables efficient processes to be carried out under vacuum in both medium and high ranges. This is possible thanks to a system consisting of a dry mechanical pump, efficient Roots pump and a diffusion pump. The process efficiency is also influenced by utilizing the option for cooling at 15 bar. Moreover, it is possible to precisely control the cooling rate due to the inverter control. Thanks to the use of an inverter to control the gas blower, there are no electrical network overloads associated with starting the engine, which improves the energy efficiency.