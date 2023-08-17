Tenaris started up a new manufacturing line for the production of its premium series of sucker rods at its industrial center in Veracruz, Mexico. The second line, an investment of $5 million, brings additional capacity to serve the growing market in North America. Tenaris’ flagship AlphaRod series is designed to overcome more demanding fatigue and corrosion-resistance requirements, manufactured for strength and durability in artificial-lift operations.

With the addition of the production line in Mexico, Tenaris is strengthening its capability to serve current markets and meet the growing demand for customers in the United States and Canada. The company collaborated closely with its supplier in the development of the advanced production line. Rigorous testing and plant validations have ensured that the machinery meets the highest standards, guaranteeing the quality and efficiency of the final product.