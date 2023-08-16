SMS group and SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on sustainable steel production and decarbonization efforts. The MoU signifies their commitment to drive developments focused on implementing long-term sustainable steelmaking practices, with an emphasis on decarbonizing steel production in SAIL’s integrated steel plants across India.



The partnership aims at addressing the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and making the steel industry more environmentally friendly. In this respect, SMS will provide its technological expertise for design and engineering activities, equipment supplies and technical assistance for commissioning projects at SAIL’s facilities across India.

