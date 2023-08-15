Nitrex successfully installed a second set of nitriding and nitrocarburizing systems for a hydraulics manufacturer based in Europe. The investment strengthens the company’s in-house heat-treatment capabilities and reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality components for hydraulic pumps and motors. The company integrated two Nitrex horizontal-type nitrocarburizing furnaces into its existing setup in 2022, paving the way for two identical furnaces in 2023. These systems primarily serve to nitride and nitrocarburize components made from various steels and alloys, such as ductile iron and hardened steel.

The four Nitrex systems are seamlessly integrated into the automated heat-treatment cell. Run by UPC’s Protherm 510 programmable controllers, they interface with the Protherm 9800 SCADA, enabling precise management of process recipes and workloads and providing real-time visibility of ongoing processes. In addition, the furnaces are equipped with an ammonia dissociator for low nitriding potential. This allows for precise control of the compound layer thickness for products with tighter tolerances.