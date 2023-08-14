IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Course has been a successful source of high-level learning for those in the industrial heat-processing industry for over a decade. The course is taught over a 6-week period and is designed to give students flexibility – with interaction from a moderator and online forums to communicate with other students. Each week students will be assigned a chapter to read from the Fundamentals of Process Heating course handbook (electronic version included with course registration) and expected to participate in forum discussions and complete weekly quizzes. There is a final-exam project that will be assigned during the fifth week of class. The moderator will be available by email to respond to questions and provide clarification.

Registration for the course is open now through August 16 at www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsFall23. The registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, weekly assignments, class forums and the opportunity to contact the moderator throughout the course. A certificate of completion noting 18 PDHs earned will be given to each attendee who successfully completes the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.