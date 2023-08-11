Nucor Corp. announced a power purchase agreement for 250 megawatts of renewable energy from Sebree Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The project's first phase, Sebree Solar I, is set to begin construction in Henderson County, Ky., in fall 2023. The steel for Sebree Solar I will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Ky. Steel from Nucor Steel Gallatin will also be used for another solar project to be built and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Green River Solar, in Meade and Breckinridge counties. The Kentucky-produced steel will be used for the racking system that supports the projects’ solar panels.

Sebree Solar I is anticipated to begin commercial operation in December 2025. The two-phase project in Henderson County will have a total capacity of up to 400 MW.