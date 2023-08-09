A plant that produces highly advanced fasteners for the largest manufacturers in the aerospace industry ordered a vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. The furnace will process self-locking nuts, nut plates, barrel nuts, stud nuts, spline nuts, clamp nuts and a wide range of washers and flanges. It will operate at temperatures up to 2372°F (1300°C). The furnace will be delivered in a standard configuration and become part of the Italian company’s modern production plant.

According to SECO/WARWICK, the heating process requires extraordinary purity, which is why the presence of two gases is important. Argon is used for partial pressure, and nitrogen is used mainly in the cooling process. The Vector is equipped with a dew-point sensor to control the quality and purity of each of the gases used during the process. The furnace also includes a partial-pressure control system that helps prevent evaporation and sublimation of alloying elements from the load surface during vacuum heat treatment.