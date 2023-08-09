I started as an associate editor for the magazine way back in July 2006, and things have changed quite a bit over the past 17 years – both at BNP Media and in the general publishing industry. I will not get into “why” Industrial Heating is coming to an unceremonious close after more than 90 years (Reed Miller does a good job in his editorial). Instead, I’ll focus on the good things that have happened in the time I’ve spent here.

Our website did not have a dedicated blog section 17 years ago, but The Experts Speak has been going strong since mid-2008. Our roster of industry experts is impressive and has been providing quality technical content for almost 15 years.

There were no videos or podcasts on our website in 2006, and Industrial Heating did not have a social-media presence. Today, we regularly update our video page with industry-related content; we have several podcasts you can listen to; and we’re active on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Industrial Heating turned into a book publisher since the time I was hired. We’ve put out five: two volumes of Vacuum Heat Treatment and two volumes of Atmosphere Heat Treatment (all written by Dan Herring) and Reed Miller’s Everyday Metallurgy.

Over the years, we hosted a plethora of free webinars covering a wide range of topics. These were almost always well-attended.

These are just some of the changes that I’m proud of and that I feel were beneficial for our readership. These changes wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of a dedicated staff, which went above and beyond to create the best product possible every month. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank our many contributors. Their combined efforts helped provide the solid technical content our readers wanted and needed.

It’s sad that a storied magazine such as Industrial Heating will no longer be around. But instead of sulking, I’ll ride off into the sunset thinking of the positives. It’s been a pleasure serving the thermal-processing industry as an editor for the past 17 years. I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as I have.





Bill Mayer

Editor

Phone: 248-833-7388

E-mail: bill@industrialheating.com



