Tyler Union, among the McWane Inc. family of companies, broke ground on the expansion of its melting and molding operation. The $24 million investment will add 54,000 square feet to its existing footprint in Anniston, Ala. The increased output will mean the creation of 15-25 jobs at the facility, which currently employs more than 500 in its workforce. Construction on the expansion will take approximately one year, with projected completion in summer 2024.

Tyler Union manufactures ductile iron fittings, joint restraints and valve boxes for the waterworks industry. The added equipment will enable the facility to cast large-diameter fittings and valves in-house, expand machining capabilities and increase total capacity while reducing lead times.