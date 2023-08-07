Thermal Energy Engineering Company (TEECO) is a service business focused on supporting industri-al combustion systems across numerous disciplines. Whether it’s melting metals, milling minerals or drying fertilizers and pet foods, TEECO’s combustion professionals have experience in a wide range of process heating applications that uniquely equips them with not only the knowledge of the combustion systems themselves but with an eye to understand the whole process to provide the best service pos-sible – no matter the customer or the application.

While the industrial combustion industry is undergoing many changes with market volatility, personnel limitations and manufacturer reliability, TEECO aims to support its industry partners by bridging knowledge gaps and providing field support to ensure the most reliable equipment operation. The company’s approach to success is to earn the trust and confidence of both OEMs and end users by providing dependable services that are knowledgeable, professional and timely to strengthen combus-tion and process reliability industry-wide.

OEM Support

Industry trends over recent years have shown opportunities for OEMs to leverage the experience of vendors and contractors for specialized, engineered systems and service to provide the most reliable equipment to their end-user customers. TEECO’s combustion background allows them to support OEMs from multiple approaches, including burner applications engineering, equipment procurement and assembly, and field service.

Burner Applications Engineering

TEECO’s engineering team helps OEMs with burner selection, gas-train application and sizing, and control system design.

Equipment Procurement and Assembly

TEECO provides design and assembly of gas trains, control panels and auxiliary components.

Field Service

TEECO’s service department travels nationwide to help OEMs perform equipment start-ups, safety inspections, troubleshooting, burner tuning and instrument calibration.

End-User Support

TEECO does more than support OEMs. The company also offers its services to end users. TEECO travels to end-user sites nationwide to provide annual NFPA safety inspections and troubleshooting on various types of on-site equipment, as well as burner tuning to help customers achieve their gas efficiency and carbon emissions goals.

TEECO offers process engineering consultations by leveraging years of experience with numerous applications to understand the entire production system upstream and downstream of the burner. The company lends expertise and advice to improve equipment efficiency, throughput, quality and emis-sions. TEECO also provides engineered systems and installation services to replace outdated or fail-ing equipment in the field, including gas trains, control panels and more.

For more information on services offered or to begin your partnership with TEECO’s team, email info@thermeng.com or call 864-832-2238.

Industrial Heating Equipment Association

859-356-1575 | www.ihea.org

All images provided by IHEA



