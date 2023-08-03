Steel Dynamics Inc. signed a renewable product purchase agreement (RPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources for 308 megawatts of energy to be produced by a new wind-farm project in Scurry County, Texas. Once operational, the wind-farm project is expected to produce approximately 1.1 million MWh of electricity annually, equivalent to 16% of the Steel Dynamics’ EAF steel mills’ electricity usage in 2022. In addition, the deal is expected to contribute to the company’s long-term reduction of Scope 2 greenhouse-gas emissions.

“This investment represents a significant step forward on our path to carbon neutrality. The steel industry is vital to a healthy manufacturing base and sustainable infrastructure, and we produce the steel required for a sustainable future,” said Mark D. Millett, chairman and CEO of Steel Dynamics.

The new wind energy center will be developed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. In addition to bringing clean energy to the grid, the project will create jobs and provide economic benefits to the community. According to Steel Dynamics, this RPPA is the largest of its kind for the steel industry in North America.