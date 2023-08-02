Danieli Centro Combustion will supply a 180-ton/hour walking-beam furnace, along with automation and material-handling equipment upstream and downstream of the furnace, to Nucor-Yamato Steel’s beam mill in Blytheville, Ark. The reheating furnace will deliver optimum thermal efficiency and minimum environmental impact through low carbon footprint and NOx emissions. The solution includes an optimized material-handling layout to be executed in phases, which will allow Nucor-Yamato to maintain production using the existing furnace without any major interruptions. This also will reflect minimal changes to the existing layout, enabling the use and retention of most of the existing equipment until the new equipment is installed.

The furnace is expected to be operational by spring 2025.