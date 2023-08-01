Farina received an order from Strojmetal, a manufacturer of aluminum chassis parts based in the Czech Republic, for a fully automated forging line that includes a scotch yoke press with a press capacity of 5,000 tons. The company ordered a scotch yoke press with a press capacity of 2,500 tons last year. The news press significantly increases the range of parts that can be produced on it.

“The new line will give us significantly more flexibility in the production of wishbones, swivel bearings and similar forgings,” said Miroslav Zahorec, chief financial and production officer of the MTX Group, which Strojmetal belongs.

Schuler subsidiary Farina has been building scotch yoke presses since 2005. Unlike conventional forging presses, scotch yoke presses do not require connecting rods. As a result, the line not only builds lower than conventional machines, its all-around closed body also achieves high rigidity values. The raised guides also allow high off-center forces during forging.