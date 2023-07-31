SECO/WARWICK received an order from a South American manufacturer of weapons and military equipment for the supply of a Vector vacuum furnace. The single-chamber furnace will process components – including barrels, reels, locks and firearm magazines – that are expected to perform with outstanding resistance to negative external conditions. The gas-cooled vacuum furnace, which can be used for a range of heat-treatment processes and has a work space measuring 35.5 x 35.5 x 47 inches (900 x 900 x 1,200 mm), is designed to process large elements. It features convection heating, which improves heat-transfer efficiency when heating at lower temperatures, and directional cooling, which enables differentiated cooling of problematic parts in terms of shapes.

“Working with the new furnace, the manufacturer will be able to harden larger packages of components and carry out very clean hardening processes,” said Maciej Korecki, vice president of the vacuum furnace segment in the SECO/WARWICK Group. “The Vector eliminates the unfavorable load coloring effect, eliminating the necessity to sandblast parts after hardening in the production process. This significantly improves both work quality and reduces production costs.”