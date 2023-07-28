Heat Treatments, a provider of commercial heat-treatment services in New Zealand, expanded its operations by adding a Nitrex nitrocarburizing system. The system is designed to treat workloads weighing up to 2,645 pounds (1,200 kg) with a diameter of 31.5 inches (800 mm) and a height of 47.25 inches (1,200 mm). It is equipped with advanced process technologies, including Nitreg-C controlled nitrocarburizing and ONC post-oxidation, which provide precise control and consistent results. The system was successfully commissioned in the first quarter of 2023.

Heat Treatments purchased its first Nitrex system with Nitreg nitriding capabilities in 1992. As operations grew, the company later added a second system in 2004 for nitrocarburizing and post-oxidation treatments. Contrary to the first two systems, which are identical pit furnaces, this system features the furnace and control panel mounted on an integral platform. Delivery, installation, start-up time and costs are reduced with this design.

Heat Treatments is capable of nitrocarburizing a variety of materials and applications, including alloy steels, tool steels, high-speed steels for aluminum extrusion dies and deep-case nitrocarburizing for general applications.