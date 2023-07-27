UPC-Marathon, a Nitrex company, commissioned an endothermic gas generator for an automotive manufacturer in Brazil. UPC-Marathon replaced an outdated endo generator at the manufacturer’s transmission plant, which supplies gears for well-known vehicle brands. The manufacturer invested in a UPC-Marathon EndoFlex generator with a 200 m3h flow capacity to enhance its carburizing process. The turnkey system was successfully commissioned in May 2023.

According to UPC-Marathon, the manufacturer sought improved energy and gas efficiencies, and they anticipate a 50% increase in energy efficiency by opting for the EndoFlex. In addition, the generator streamlines maintenance procedures, complies with stringent quality standards and reduces CO 2 emissions.