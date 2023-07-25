Solar Manufacturing shipped a vacuum furnace to a U.S.-based fastener manufacturer. The furnace will be primarily used to age harden various fasteners made of high-strength alloys used in the aerospace industry. It features a graphite-insulated hot zone measuring 36 inches x 36 inches x 48 inches with a weight capacity of 5,000 pounds, a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C) and a 100-HP quench motor. Solar Manufacturing’s SolarVac Polaris control system was customized to interface with the fastener manufacturer’s in-house automation system for recipe control and data acquisition.

This is the second vacuum furnace purchased by this manufacturer, which needed additional furnace capacity to keep up with demand.