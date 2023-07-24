Advanced Heat Treat Corp. (AHT) added a new gas nitriding system at its corporate headquarters in Waterloo, Iowa. The investment increases the facility’s size capabilities for gas nitriding, gas nitrocarburizing and its trademarked heat-treating process for wear and corrosion, UltraOx. The equipment, which can also be used for stress relieving, can accommodate parts up to 26 feet high. It will serve applications within the industries of plastics, oil and gas, hydraulics and more.

AHT has invested in four new gas nitriding units since 2019 and added more gas-nitriding-related accreditations and specifications such as Nadcap, AMS 2759/6, AMS 2759/10 and AMS 2759/12. AHT has nitriding facilities in Waterloo, Iowa; Monroe, Mich.; and Cullman, Ala. The company’s second location in Waterloo focuses on traditional heat treatment such as carburizing, induction hardening and through hardening.