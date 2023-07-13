Solar Atmospheres hosted over 40 high-school students enrolled in the Summer Engineering Institute (SEI) at Lehigh University. The SEI program, under the guidance of Director Dr. Laura Moyer, is a two-week residential program, running two sessions back-to-back. Students are nominated by faculty of local high schools, and the program specifically targets under-represented groups including girls, first-generation students, and students who might otherwise have limited opportunities to study in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Solar Atmospheres provided a tour of its campus in Souderton, Pa., exhibiting materials and processes for applications in a variety of markets. The students experienced a manufacturing setting encompassing related topics from their curriculum, gaining a better understanding of heat treating and manufacturing and how cutting-edge technology reshapes centuries-old processes.