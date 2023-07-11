IHEA has several educational opportunities available throughout the summer into the fall, including a webinar series, online course and two seminars.

Sustainability Webinar Series

IHEA’s new webinar series will focus on carbon-producing heating processes and provide methods to optimize their efficiency and reduce their carbon-emission intensity. Additionally, these webinars will cover the various scopes of carbon emissions and the methods to determine site, or specific equipment, carbon footprint. Available DOE tools and other resources for determining and reducing carbon footprint will be presented.

Overall, this webinar series offers an excellent overview of carbon emissions, how to determine them and how to reduce them. The first webinar in the series, “Thermal Processing Carbon Footprint,” was held in May and is now available on IHEA’s website under the Sustainability tab. Registration is free for this webinar series. Upcoming webinars include:

July 20 – DOE Tools and Programs for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reduction

August 24 – Ongoing Sustainability: Industry Best Practices for Continual Improvement

For details and to register for the webinars, visit www.ihea.org/sustainabilitywebinars.

Fall Online Course Begins August 21

IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Course has been a successful source of high-level learning for those in the industrial heat-processing industry for over a decade. The course is taught over a 6-week period and is designed to give students flexibility – with interaction from a moderator and online forums to communicate with other students. Each week students will be assigned a chapter to read from the Fundamentals of Process Heating course handbook (electronic version included with course registration) and expected to participate in forum discussions and complete weekly quizzes. There is a final-exam project that will be assigned during the fifth week of class. The moderator will be available by email to respond to questions and provide clarification.

Registration for the course is open now through August 16 at www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsFall23. The registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, weekly assignments, class forums and the opportunity to contact the moderator throughout the course. A certificate of completion noting 18 PDHs earned will be given to each attendee who successfully completes the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.

Fall Seminars Set for October 31 and November 1

IHEA’s fall seminars will be held on October 31 and November 1 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton – Cincinnati RiverCenter in Cincinnati, Ohio.

IHEA’s Combustion Seminar continues to provide attendees with updated and relevant information from experts in combustion technologies. For complete details and registration information, visit www.ihea.org/event/Combustion23.

The Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of NFPA 86, including the recent updates in the newly released NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens & Furnaces, 2023 Edition. The seminar covers critical safety information for those involved with a wide range of industrial thermal-processing applications. Sessions will cover the required uses of the American National Standards governing the compliant design and operation of ovens and furnaces. For more information and registration details, visit www.ihea.org/event/Safety23.

There will also be a combined tabletop exhibition and reception on Tuesday, October 31. Attendees from both seminars will have the opportunity to speak with company representatives and learn more about the products and services discussed in the classroom. Member companies benefit by connecting with attendees from both seminars during the tabletop exhibition and reception.

Seminar details and registration information can be found at https://www.ihea.org/Fall23.