Wallwork Group is establishing a hot isostatic pressing (HIP) center at its site in Bury, North Manchester. Housed in a 2,500-square-meter facility, the first new HIP – designed and built by Quintus Technologies – is expected to be fully operational in September 2023. According to Wallwork, the HIP operates at pressures of 40-207 MPa (5,800-30,000 psi) and temperatures up to 2282°F (1250°C). The new unit being installed has the latest technology capable of rapid cooling and also the ability to increase cycle pressures to aid with new engineering advances, particular in additive manufacturing. Components with complex geometries can be processed to near-net shape, saving additional machining steps.

Wallwork invested approximately $12.8 million in the project.