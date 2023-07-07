Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. received a contract for a roller-hearth isothermal annealing line from a producer of steel automotive forgings located in North Carolina. The system consists of a high-temperature furnace operating under exothermic atmosphere, a separate low-temperature roller-hearth furnace, automatic bin dump and loading system, integrated tray/basket return system, and Level II automation technology. Installation of the system, which will be capable of both isothermal annealing and normalizing, will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Can-Eng has previously supplied this manufacturer with a mesh-belt normalizing furnace, cast-link-belt normalizing furnace and a roller-hearth isothermal annealing furnace.