Solar Atmospheres commissioned a new 25,000-square-foot brazing facility in Souderton, Pa., aimed at high-volume, high-quality braze production. The facility includes six vacuum furnaces dedicated to brazing, including an all-metal hot-zone furnace designed for brazing stainless steel to copper with silver- and gold-based braze filler metal (BFM). The production facility also boasts 4,000 square feet of climate-controlled workspace where technicians assemble and inspect parts, ranging from tiny capillary-tube manifolds to large land-based gas-turbine blades. The operation incorporates increased capacity for helium leak testing and pre-braze tack welding of braze assemblies.