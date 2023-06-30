Wisconsin Oven Corp. designed, built and shipped a gas-fired batch oven that will heat high-powered magnets used in the energy industry. The heavy-duty oven has a maximum operating temperature of 500°F and work-chamber dimensions of 17 feet wide x 21 feet long x 7 feet high. It is designed with a vertical lift door at the front that includes two windows and four lights inside the oven chamber to illuminate the interior for viewing. One personnel access door is located on the door and another access door is at the rear of the oven.

The custom batch oven utilizes a combination airflow arrangement to maximize heating rates and temperature uniformity. Temperature uniformity of ±5°F at 392°F was documented with a 15-point profile test in an empty oven chamber under static operating conditions. The oven temperature is controlled by a Watlow F4T digital recorder/controller that includes an easy-to-use touchscreen, graphical trending and Ethernet communication capabilities.