Solar Manufacturing shipped a vacuum furnace to a firearms manufacturer based in the Midwest. It will primarily be used to anneal firearm components. The vacuum furnace features a graphite-insulated hot zone measuring 36 x 36 x 48 inches with a weight capacity of 5,000 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C). Solar Manufacturing also assisted with installation.

According to Solar Manufacturing, this was the first vacuum furnace the firearms manufacturer purchased for its in-house heat-treating department.