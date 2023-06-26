GIFA, Metec, Thermprocess and Newcast (Bright World of Metals 2023) drew 63,300 visitors from 114 countries in Düsseldorf, Germany. About 2,200 exhibitors from 56 countries presented the power of the metallurgical industry and displayed their equipment and solutions. Sustainability and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were much-discussed topics in the 12 exhibition halls of the four trade fairs.

Both on the exhibitor and visitor side, GIFA, Metec, Thermprocess and Newcast 2023 increased their internationality: 76% of the exhibiting companies came from outside of Germany, while 69% of the visitors were from abroad. The demand for European metallurgy and foundry technology is especially high overseas, particularly in India, the U.S. and China.

Topics discussed at the event included current market developments, challenges such as skilled labor shortage and extremely high energy costs. Possible solutions, such as the introduction of an internationally competitive electricity price for industry, were discussed on the first day of the trade fair. These topics also dominated the lecture program of the forums and conferences accompanying the trade fairs. The need for digitalization and the use of AI, the goal to achieve sustainability and changed manufacturing processes are all indicators of transformation in energy-intensive industries.

The strategic focus of the Bright World of Metals on the four key themes of sustainability, digitalization, circular economy and new production technologies determined activities in the exhibition halls and at the ancillary events. Some 20 metallurgical industry players participated in Messe Düsseldorf’s ecoMetals campaign. Since 2011, Messe Düsseldorf has actively supported efforts to change the image of energy-intensive industries toward more sustainability. The fact that the exhibitors at GIFA, Metec, Thermprocess and Newcast are not only innovative but also increasingly producing in an energy-efficient and resource-saving manner, could be experienced live at the ecoMetals Trails.

The opportunities and possibilities on the path toward a green transformation were also discussed at the ecoMetals Forum in Hall 9 on two days. The forum was organized for the first time by VDMA Metallurgy and Messe Düsseldorf with great success. In addition to numerous lectures and expert panels on the live stages in the exhibition halls, interviews were broadcast live from the ecoMetals TV studio on all days of the trade fairs.

The next staging of the Bright World of Metals is scheduled for 2027 in Düsseldorf. Exact dates will be published at a later date. For further information on visiting or exhibiting, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at 312-781-5180 or info@mdna.com.